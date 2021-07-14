Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 47.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 48,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.08.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $291.43 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

