Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 107,603 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 107,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $564,915.75.

Shares of Ayro stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 9,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,643. Ayro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Get Ayro alerts:

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.