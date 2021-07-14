Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 107,603 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 107,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $564,915.75.
Shares of Ayro stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 9,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,643. Ayro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
About Ayro
