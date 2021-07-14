Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

