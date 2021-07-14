Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.91 ($44.61).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.47. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.22.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.