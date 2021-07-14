Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.91 ($44.61).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.47. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.22.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

