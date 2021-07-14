Royal Bank of Canada Buys 142,015 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,015 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $238,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $311.43 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

