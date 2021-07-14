Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.15% of Colliers International Group worth $215,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.