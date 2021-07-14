Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.76

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$128.76 and last traded at C$128.39, with a volume of 226409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$127.98.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$124.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total value of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,653 shares of company stock worth $2,149,231.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

