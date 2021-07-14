Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ROYMY opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.80. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

