RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $862,500.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $862,500.00.

RES traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

