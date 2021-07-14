RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 13,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,930. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $994.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.