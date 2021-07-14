RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

