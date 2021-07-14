Running Oak Capital LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.17.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LH traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $277.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,840. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $284.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

