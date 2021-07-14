Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 2,292 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 184,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

