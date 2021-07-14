Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 4,266 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $198.73. 12,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $199.70. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

