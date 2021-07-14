Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 755,726 Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 755,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MACAU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

OTCMKTS:MACAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,819. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

