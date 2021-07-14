Saba Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,582,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 523,164 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $61,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.