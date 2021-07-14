Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.85 Million in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $2,470,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000.

OTCMKTS:DTOCU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

