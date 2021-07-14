Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.35% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAQC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ VAQC remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.