Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of SB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 30,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,785. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

