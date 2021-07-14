salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.3% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $1,497,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 252.4% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 12,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 108,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,789 shares of company stock worth $95,295,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $244.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $225.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.