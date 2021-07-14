Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Shares Down 8.2%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

