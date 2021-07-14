Scala Market Cap Reaches $3.64 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $6,306.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00115608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00151008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.64 or 1.00026186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.57 or 0.00952245 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.