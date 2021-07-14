Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 120,498 shares.The stock last traded at $34.80 and had previously closed at $35.83.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

