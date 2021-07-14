Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 182,948 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 182,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $14,033,941.08. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:SDGR opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.
