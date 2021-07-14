Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%.

Score Media and Gaming stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCR. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

