Scotiabank Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$18.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$16.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.48. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.25 million and a PE ratio of -57.73.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

