Scotiabank Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

Shares of MTY opened at C$68.19 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$26.57 and a twelve month high of C$69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$57.96.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

