Scott Welch Sells 10,263 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,661. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $201.75.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

