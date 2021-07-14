Sealed Air Co. (SEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

