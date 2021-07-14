Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59.

ANET traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.97. 36,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

