Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd Sells 100,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80.

On Monday, June 28th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VERO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

