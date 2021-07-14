SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $923.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

