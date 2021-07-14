SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRC stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

