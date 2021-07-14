SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $275.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

