Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Raised to C$0.40

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

S opened at C$0.50 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$196.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sherritt International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.