Shield Protocol Trading Down 1.5% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00016250 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $575,888.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00150588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.90 or 0.99883912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00953318 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

