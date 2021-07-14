Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Grows By 520.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76.

AAVMY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

