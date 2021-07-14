Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Declines By 86.3%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE IMPX opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 691.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 570,338 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 40.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,229 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

