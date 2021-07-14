Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Rises By 12,814.3%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 12,814.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 904.0 days.
Arcadis stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $43.60.
Arcadis Company Profile
