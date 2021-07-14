Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Increases By 356.2%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 356.2% from the June 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,499,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

