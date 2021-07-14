Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 99.4%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 282.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $1,687,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,805. The stock has a market cap of $587.25 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

