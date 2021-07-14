Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Declines By 95.1%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 54,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

