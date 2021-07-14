Short Interest in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Rises By 324.0%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 324.0% from the June 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other GreenVision Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $688,025.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,625,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenVision Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GRNV opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. GreenVision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17.

About GreenVision Acquisition

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

