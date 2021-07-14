Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rises By 1,259.4%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 1,259.4% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HENKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

