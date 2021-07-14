Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Decreases By 99.4%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IIPR traded down $6.57 on Wednesday, reaching $201.62. 9,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.05. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $222.08.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.
In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,566.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 29,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.