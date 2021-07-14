Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Decreases By 99.4%

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IIPR traded down $6.57 on Wednesday, reaching $201.62. 9,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.05. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,566.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 29,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

