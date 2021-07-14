Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Expands By 343.1%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 343.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

