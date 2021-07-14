Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Grows By 2,544.3%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 2,544.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Logiq stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.33. Logiq has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $14.00.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 50.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

