Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Decreases By 89.0%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 166,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NWFL stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

In related news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan purchased 10,728 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $272,276.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,803 shares of company stock worth $1,659,702. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

