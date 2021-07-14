Short Interest in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Expands By 195.0%

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 780,700 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the June 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,639,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,366,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,692,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,966,010 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,664. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 539,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

ORCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,038. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

