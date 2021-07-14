Short Interest in Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Declines By 93.5%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 18,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 44.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGSVY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

